Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSBC. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

WSBC opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

