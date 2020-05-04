Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

