Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Lowered by Cormark

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$4.71 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

