Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Schneider National Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SNDR opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Schneider National by 12.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

