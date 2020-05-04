Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shutterstock in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 940,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

