Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lowered by Analyst

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

SMMF opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,906.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 387,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,987,360.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $331,734. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.