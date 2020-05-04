Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Tenable stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,524 shares of company stock worth $1,815,739. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

