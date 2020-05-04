Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Boosted by William Blair

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriNet Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.