Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Achieves $276,171.39

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $276,171.39 and approximately $854.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000133 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

