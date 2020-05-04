QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.23. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 16.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in QCR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in QCR by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in QCR by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,460. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

