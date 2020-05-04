Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.71 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Q&K International Group an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q&K International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

QK traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. Q&K International Group has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

