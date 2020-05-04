QLC Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $306,455.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $306,455.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Coinnest and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

