Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Qredit has a market cap of $241,682.33 and $624.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000417 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000429 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

