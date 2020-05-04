Radius Health (RDUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2020 – Radius Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Radius Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Radius Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Radius Health is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Radius Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Radius Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Radius Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Radius Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,025. The company has a market cap of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.16. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radius Health by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after buying an additional 766,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 178,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

