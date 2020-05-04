Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. 1,104,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

