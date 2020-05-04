Rapid7 Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rapid7 in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 218,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

