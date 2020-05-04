Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$18.50 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$18.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.32.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.