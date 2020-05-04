Raymond James Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $28.43 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.