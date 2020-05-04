Raymond James Comments on WSP Global Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.00.

Shares of WSP opened at C$89.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$59.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

