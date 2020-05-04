Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.19.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$13.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -8.49. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

