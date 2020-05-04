RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,283.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

