Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

4/28/2020 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/21/2020 – BP Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/20/2020 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/30/2020 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – BP Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $11.70. 487,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 709,187 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

