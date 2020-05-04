Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

5/1/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $680.00.

4/23/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $727.00 to $783.00.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $790.00 to $955.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $780.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $920.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $860.00 to $870.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $900.00 to $940.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $720.00 to $800.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $950.00 to $900.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $750.00 to $765.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $630.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $855.00 to $800.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $841.00 to $946.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $822.38 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus estimate. While the bottom line beat the consensus estimate for the 10th straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the sixth consecutive time. Although comps increased in the quarter, the growth rate declined sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak. In March, comps declined 16% due to the pandemic. Chipotle has also withdrawn its 2020 comparable restaurant sales guidance due to the outbreak. As the company has closed dine-in services, its digital sales have witnessed a sharp increase. In the first quarter of 2020, digital sales grew 81% year over year. Of late, estimates for the current year and next have witnessed downward revisions.”

4/20/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $925.00 to $850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00.

4/17/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,000.00 to $969.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s shares have declined sharply over the past three months due to the coronavirus concern. The coronavirus crisis might hurt the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Moreover, high costs and intense competition remain concerns. Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. For 2020, management expects comps to grow in mid-single digit. It expects to open 150-165 restaurants in 2020.”

4/1/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $727.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $841.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $960.00 to $790.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $875.00 to $602.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $900.00 to $720.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $871.05. 175,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,394. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $708.02 and its 200 day moving average is $795.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,895 shares of company stock valued at $389,275,657. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

