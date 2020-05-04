Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $391.00 to $406.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $287.00 to $333.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $316.00 to $334.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $335.00 to $316.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Moreover, the fourth-quarter results marked the company’s 35th and 104th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales on the domestic and international front, respectively. The company has been benefitting from solid digital ordering system and robust international expansion. Moreover, increased store count and company’s efforts on the digital front bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revision in the past 30 days. However, high costs and negative currency translation are concerns.”

3/25/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $351.00 to $378.00.

3/19/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.74.

3/16/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $357.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.69 and a 200-day moving average of $304.02. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

