Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

4/27/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $201.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/24/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/22/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $263.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $272.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $252.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00.

3/6/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $278.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE EW traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,162. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

