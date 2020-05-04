Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TriNet Group (TNET)

TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2020 – TriNet Group had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – TriNet Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/13/2020 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

