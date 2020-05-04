Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 2U (TWOU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU):

5/4/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – 2U had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/1/2020 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – 2U had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/11/2020 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $23.84 on Monday. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

