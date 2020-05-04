Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/14/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $78.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,831. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,990 shares of company stock worth $1,017,830 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.