Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vinci (DG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vinci (EPA: DG):

4/27/2020 – Vinci was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Vinci was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Vinci was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Vinci was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Vinci was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Vinci was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Vinci was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Vinci was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Vinci was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Vinci was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Vinci was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Vinci was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Vinci was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Vinci had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2020 – Vinci was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA DG opened at €70.56 ($82.05) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.82. Vinci SA has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.