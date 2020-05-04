Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently:

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $480.00 to $520.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $530.00 to $550.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $555.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $530.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

4/16/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $615.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $571.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $566.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $610.00.

3/10/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $566.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $583.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company witnessed earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2019, which is likely to persist in 2020. Sherwin-Williams also faces currency translation headwinds. Also, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness across certain economies. Its high debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $522.38. 180,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,567. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

