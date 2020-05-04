Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Republic Services worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. 64,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,427. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

