Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 4th (ABBV, ARCB, ARW, ATCX, CRAI, CRM, DAL, DISCA, DNFGY, GDDY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 4th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.