Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 4th (VICI, VRAY, VRT, VST, VVV, WDC, WIRE, WKEY, WMMVY, WMT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 4th:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefited from strong demand for client and enterprise Solid State Drives (SSDs) as well as uptrend in flash pricing. Moreover, solid traction for its 14-terabyte drives and robust traction for 16 and 18-terabyte energy assisted drives is a key catalyst. Further, the coronavirus crisis in China will likely aid the company as it is projected to create a constrained near-term NAND supply and favor its financial performance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, ballooning debt levels have been troubling Western Digital for quite some time. Also, macroeconomic woes and declining demand for desktop as well as smart video hard drives amid the pandemic are headwinds.”

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walmart’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock has been especially benefitting from increased traffic stemming from rising demand for essential items amid coronavirus. COVID-19 and the resultant social distancing has spiked up the demand for toilet paper, masks, gloves, groceries and related staples. This has led to increased store traffic, to handle which the company also announced additional hiring. Walmart is also taking actions to support employees’ well-being and safety. To this end, it announced special cash bonuses, and has altered shopping methods to aid social distancing. The company has also been gaining from its e-commerce business, especially grocery delivery. However, the company’s gross margin has been strained for a while due to compelling pricing and growing e-commerce mix.”

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

