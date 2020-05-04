Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.09. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

