Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.67. The firm had revenue of C$134.72 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.