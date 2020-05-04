Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:POW opened at C$21.62 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$17.47 and a 12 month high of C$35.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.75%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

