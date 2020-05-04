Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.95.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$39.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.70.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$905.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

