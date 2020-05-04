Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western New England Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNEB. TheStreet cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of WNEB opened at $5.59 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $116,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

