Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 4th (ABBV, ADS, AIR, AMGN, AMRN, AON, APO, ASPN, AT1, AZUL)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $103.00 to $107.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $255.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $260.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $232.00 to $215.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.40 ($8.60) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $12.00 to $10.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $52.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $55.00 to $75.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $11.00 to $13.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €3.10 ($3.60) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $576.00 to $604.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $288.00 to $279.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $180.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €80.50 ($93.60) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $179.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $23.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €15.70 ($18.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.10 ($23.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $39.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $270.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $148.00 to $158.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $405.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €2.75 ($3.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $52.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $32.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $5.50 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $55.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $206.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $77.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $47.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €400.00 ($465.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $102.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $2.25 to $1.65. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by Nomura Instinet from $145.00 to $131.00. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $680.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $55.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $5.80. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 178 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €163.00 ($189.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $116.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $152.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $219.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $132.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price reduced by Imperial Capital from $265.00 to $250.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

