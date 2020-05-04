Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

4/18/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

4/16/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.50 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – TPG Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 516,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

