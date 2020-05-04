Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 4th (ANIK, ASR, BAP, BEST, BSAC, CADE, COTY, DDS, DLTH, ENS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 4th:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Anika Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.