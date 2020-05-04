Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trupanion (TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/1/2020 – Trupanion had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/10/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

4/8/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $28.26. 294,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $988.98 million, a P/E ratio of -565.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,966 shares of company stock worth $1,321,994 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

