Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Visa (V)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visa's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is likely to see a slowdown in its cross-border business due to coronavirus outbreak. Numerous acquisitions and alliances plus technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for long-term growth and consistent increase in revenues. Shift in payments such as mobile, cards and online paved way for long-term growth and led to an increase in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. The acquisition of Visa Europe is a long-term growth strategy for the company. Its international business has been expanding and adds diversification benefits. Its strong capital position is another positive. However, high client incentives and expenses weigh on its operating margin.”

5/1/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $188.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $221.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/15/2020 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

4/9/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $233.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $228.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $195.00.

3/25/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $223.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $375.00 to $290.00.

3/16/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $236.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.80. 5,143,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,763,506. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

