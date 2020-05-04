Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and The9 (OTCMKTS:NCTY) Financial Comparison

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The9 and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $2.54 million 6.18 -$31.58 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.74 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08%

Summary

The9 beats Research Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

