Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.52.

QSR stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,586,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,860 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,691,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

