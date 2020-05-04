Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $54.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.52.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nexus Investment Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 2,817,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,937 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Capstone Asset Management Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 40,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & Company now owns 121,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

