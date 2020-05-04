Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/25/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/16/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/15/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/7/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 229,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

