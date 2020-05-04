Rikoon Group LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.0% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

