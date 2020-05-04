RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.05% of RingCentral worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total value of $618,272.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.08. 502,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,115. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -357.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

