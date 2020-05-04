RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.43.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded down C$0.49 on Monday, reaching C$14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$27.92.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

